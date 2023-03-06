Army soldier shoots trucker for filming him with girlfriend

A 30-year-old truck driver is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound after an army officer allegedly fired at him with his service revolver for shooting a video of him with a minor girl he was in a relationship with, police officers said on Sunday.

While the accused, Vikas Tiwari, 28, has been arrested, the minor girl was released after interrogation.

Tiwari is a jawan in the Army and was posted in Patiala, the officers said. He was visiting his native village, Kanti, in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, the officers said.

According to officers, Tiwari was visiting a temple in the village on Saturday with the minor girl when the victim, Brijendra Kori, 30, spotted them.

Kori allegedly shot a video of them and threatened to inform the girl’s family and fled the spot, the officers said. Tiwari has been married for six years and has a four-year-old child, the officers said.

Kori, who is a native of the neighbouring Gangev village, knew about Tiwari’s marriage, the officers said.

“Tiwari, who was visiting from Patiala on leave, had gone to a temple with the girl where Brijendra Kori saw them. Kori shot a video of them to inform the girl’s family as Tiwari was already married. Later, he ran away from the spot in the truck,” said Rewa superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin.

Tiwari and the minor girl then chased Kori and managed to catch up with him near an eatery on national highway 30, Bhasin said.

“Tiwari and the girl chased him on a scooter and stopped him near Manganwa. Tiwari asked Kori to delete the video. But Kori refused,” Bhasin said, adding that the accused then started firing shots at the truck driver.

“When Kori refused to delete the video, Tiwari started shooting at him. One of the bullets hit Kori’s eye. Later, Tiwari and the girl fled the spot,” Bhasin said.

Kori was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College in the district, officers said, adding that his condition is reportedly serious.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been filed against Tiwari and he has been arrested, Bhasin said.

(With inputs from Harendra Pratap Singh)

