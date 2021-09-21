Army's combing ops continue in Uri; mobile services, internet snapped

The Indian Army operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri is going on for more than 30 hours, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported on Tuesday. The forces launched the combing operation after detection of suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) on the intervening night of September 18 and 19.

Mobile telephony and internet services were suspended in the Uri sector on Monday due to the ongoing operation of the Army, news agency PTI reported. The soldiers also intensified its combing operation, PTI reported quoting officials.

The Army had detected the “suspicious movement” along the LoC in Uri Sector on the night intervening September 18 and 19 following which an operation was launched in the area.

Earlier, a police team in Noor Bagh area of Srinagar was attacked by terrorists on Saturday.

"A team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from terrorists in Noor Bagh, Srinagar. Terrorists fled the scene -1 pistol and 1 AK 47 recovered. Reinforcement of Police and CRPF expanded the cordoned area. Search underway," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, terrorists fled after firing and dropped their weapons.

A labourer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district on Friday.