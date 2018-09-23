Armyman, main accused in Haryana school topper gangrape, arrested in Rewari

An Indian Army soldier and another man were arrested on Sunday for the gangrape of a woman who once topped the CBSE exams in Haryana, state police said.

Armyman Pankaj and Manish were arrested by the Haryana Police’s special investigation team for the alleged assault on the 20-year-old woman in Rewari on September 12. “Further details like, that from where the accused have been arrested, will be made available soon,” said Shrikant Jadhav, a senior police officer.

Nishu, another accused, and two other men were arrested before. The woman was allegedly abducted and gang raped by three when she was going to her coaching centre in Kanina town of district Mahendragarh on September 12.

She said they gave her water to drink which was laced with a sedative. They then took turns raping her in a room adjoining agricultural fields till she fell unconscious.They later dumped her at a bus stop near the village.

The Haryana police formed the SIT under Bhasin to investigate the case. Additional director general of police Shrikant Jadhav is also monitoring the SIT’s progress in the case.

