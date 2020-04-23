Arnab Goswami attack case: Sad to see public hounding of a journalist, BJP chief Nadda takes on Congress

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:07 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that public hounding of a journalist like Arnab Goswami is sad.

“Shocking to see Arnab Goswami attacked after Congress CMs publicly threatened him. Sad to see such public hounding of a journalist for his freedom of speech. Congress shows it is the party that brought Emergency and continues it’s rich tradition of trampling free speech,” Nadda said on Twitter.

Shocking to see Arnab Goswami attacked after Congress CMs publicly threatened him. Sad to see such public hounding of a journalist for his freedom of speech. Congress shows it is the party that brought Emergency and continues it’s rich tradition of trampling free speech. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 23, 2020

His comments came after a police complaint was filed by Goswami claiming his car was attacked past midnight on Wednesday in Mumbai by two unknown people.

In his police complaint, the Republic TV chief said that the attack took place around 12:15 am. “Two men on a motorcycle overtook my car and tried to identify who was driving. They then blocked the path of my car with their two-wheeler. The pillion rider hit the right side driver window several times and after realising that the car windows were up, the pillion rider removed a liquid bottle from his pocket and threw liquid on the driver’s side of the car where I was sitting,” Goswami said in his complaint.

Goswami’s wife was also present in the car when the incident took place. Both of them escaped unhurt.

In his complaint, Goswami pointed fingers at the Congress and mentioned a tweet by party leader Alka Lamba “just three hours after the attack”.

On Wednesday, Congress leaders had complained against Goswami accusing him of attempting to communalise the death of three persons in Maharashtra’s Palghar. Congress leader Nitin Raut also lodged a complaint against him in Nagpur on Wednesday. “It is an attempt to give religious colour to the incident by the media. Goswami is one of them. We have decided to request the CM to take action against him,” said Raut.