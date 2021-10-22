'Aroosa Alam coming to India for 16 years with govt permission': Amarinder Singh slams personal attack by Punjab govt

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday slammed the personal attack by the government against him and said it is worrying that instead of maintaining law and order amid the festive season, the Punjab government is now focussing on a "baseless" investigation into Amarinder Singh's friend Aroosa Alam's link with the ISI. Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted the statement of the former chief minister in which Amarinder Singh clarified that Aroosa Alam had been coming to India for 16 years with due clearance from the government of India. "You were a minister in my cabinet. Never heard you complain about Aroosa Alam. And she had been coming for 16 years with due GOI clearance. Or are you alleging that both NDA and Congress-led UPA governments in this period connived with Pak ISI?" the statement aimed at Punjab deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa said.

‘You were a minister in my cabinet @Sukhjinder_INC. Never heard you complain about Aroosa Alam. And she’d been coming for 16 years with due GoI clearances. Or are you alleging that both NDA and @INCIndia led UPA govts in this period connived with Pak ISI?’: @capt_amarinder 2/3 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) October 22, 2021

"What I am worried about is that instead of focusing on maintaining law & order at a time when terror threat is high and festivals are around the corner, you’ve put DGP Punjab Police on a baseless investigation at the cost of Punjab’s safety," the statement read.

According to the statement, Amarinder Singh also questioned whether the new government has anything else other than resorting to personal attacks. "One month after taking over this is all you have to show to the people. What happened to your tall promises on Bargari & drugs cases? Punjab is still waiting for your promised action," Amarinder Singh said, according to the statement.