Arrested Assam civil service officer amassed wealth 400 times her salary: CM

Silchar: Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora, who was arrested on Monday on charges of amassing disproportionate assets, had accumulated wealth nearly 400 times greater than her official income, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday. Arrested Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora.

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell recovered over ₹90 lakh in cash and jewellery worth more than a crore during raids at multiple locations linked to Bora, including her residence in Guwahati and a rented house in Barpeta, officials said.

Sarma alleged that Bora allotted lands of local Hindu residents — including Vaishnavite Satras — to suspected infiltrators.

“Bora had been under discreet surveillance for six months following complaints of questionable land transactions. During her posting in Barpeta, she facilitated illegal registration of government and Satra lands in the names of encroachers,” the CM said.

Bora, a 2019-batch ACS officer from Golaghat district, joined the service after working as a lecturer at a District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

A graduate of Cotton College and Gauhati University, she began her administrative career in Karbi Anglong before moving to Barpeta and later Kamrup, where she was serving as Circle Officer of Goroimari at the time of her arrest.

The vigilance team also searched the residence of Surajit Deka, a Lat Mandal at Barpeta Revenue Circle, accused of assisting Bora in dubious land deals. Investigators suspect he acted as a conduit in multiple property transactions.

The raids followed a complaint filed by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, alleging that Bora maintained a “rate list” for land-related services — charging bribes from a few thousand rupees for basic maps to several lakhs for altering land records.

Officials said the seized cash, gold, and documents are being assessed, and further arrests have not been ruled out as the investigation widens.

On Tuesday, the chief minister said punitive measures beyond dismissal were being pursued to hold her accountable under law.