Artfully crafted performance: Tharoor on PM's emotional farewell to Azad
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Wednesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emotional farewell speech for Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad an "artfully crafted performance".
The Prime Minister had turned emotional several times in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while recalling his close association with Congress leader Azad, whose term in the House ended.
Participating in a discussion on former Vice President Hamid Ansari's book "By Many a Happy Accident: Recollections of a Life", Tharoor said, "It (the farewell speech by the PM) was a very artfully crafted performance."
"It was partly in response to Tikait's tears that he decided he also has tears," Tharoor said, referring to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who broke into tears recently while talking about the ongoing farmers' protests at the Ghazipur border.
Reminiscing about their long association, Modi said that as chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, both of them kept in touch with each other.
Sharing details of their communication during a terror attack on some Gujarati pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said Azad was the first one to call him about the incident.
With tears rolling down his cheeks, Modi said Azad cried on the call while informing him about the horrific attack.
"Azad was the first person to call me. During that call he could not stop crying," the prime minister said in a choked voice as tears rolled down from his eyes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to address India-China Ladakh standoff in Rajya Sabha today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quick call helps police rescue woman from abductors near Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier economy class coach: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koo's Chinese investor will be exiting fully, says app co-founder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Twitter, govt row in India, US says committed to supporting democratic values
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will be seen at many places, I am free now: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers' protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Rajnath Singh to address Rajya Sabha at 10:30am on situation in Ladakh
Maoist attack on cops: Explosive, gelatin sticks recovered from Jharkhand jungle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM says govt ready for talks, farmers announce rail roko agitation: Key points
- The protesting farmers and the central leadership sides have held 11 meetings so far to end the impasse over the legislation but the talks have remained largely inconclusive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artfully crafted performance: Tharoor on PM's emotional farewell to Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmers to hold ‘rail roko’ protest on February 18
Dense fog over Punjab and east UP; snowfall reported in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In meeting with Twitter, ministry mentions Greta's toolkit, US Capitol violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox