Artificial potato crisis created in Bengal, TMC govt to blame: Dilip Ghosh

Expressing concern over the “sudden spurt in the price of the kitchen staple, now available at Rs 40 per kg, if not more”, Ghosh said, “Why is the price of potato so high? The crisis has been created artificially by those patronised by the ruling party. It has been created by those who take cut money for everything.”

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India
BJP State President Dilip Ghosh during a press meet in Kolkata.
BJP State President Dilip Ghosh during a press meet in Kolkata. (PTI)
         

Hitting out at the TMC government in West Bengal, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday alleged that an “artificial potato crisis” has been created in the state by those patronised by the ruling party.

Expressing concern over the “sudden spurt in the price of the kitchen staple, now available at Rs 40 per kg, if not more”, Ghosh said this has hurt common man and pinched their pockets hard.

“Why is the price of potato so high? The crisis has been created artificially by those patronised by the ruling party. It has been created by those who take cut money for everything,” Ghosh told reporters here.

The BJP leader also said that a section of TMC members are unhappy with the way the leadership has been functioning, and claimed that the “revolting” cadres are raising slogans such as ‘PK Hatao TMC Bnachao’ to protest against the ruling party’s decision to hire election strategist Prashant Kishores services before 2021 Assembly polls.

Asked if the saffron party will be able to recover from the jolt it faced in the Hills, with Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung severing ties with the NDA and joining the TMC camp, Ghosh said the turncoat has “betrayed” the people of Darjeeling.

“Gurung has betrayed the people in the Hills and the Binoy Tamang faction has no acceptability. The BJP, however, has all along stood by the people there. Our MP enjoys great popularity in the Hills,” he said.

