Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday paid floral tributes at the 'Statue of Brotherhood', a sculpture of Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika, at Bolung in Lower Dibang Valley district, describing the singer and composer as a "timeless bridge of unity". Arunachal CM Khandu hails Bhupen Hazarika as bridge of unity and cultural harmony

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Hazarika at Roing, the district headquarters, Khandu said the bard’s music was never merely entertainment, but a movement to portray the rich culture of the Northeast, spread compassion, and inspire social consciousness.

"Music must be the voice of the voiceless, a force that breaks barriers and inspires. Bhupen da’s songs continue to guide the younger generation towards unity and cultural pride, keeping alive the spirit of harmony he championed," the chief minister said in a series of posts on X.

Khandu visited the historic house at Bolung where Hazarika spent his youthful days.

The residence, once belonging to Gora Pertin, a prominent Arunachali leader and cultural advocate, now cared for by the next generation, still carries the echoes of history and the roots that shaped a legend, the chief minister said.

He also inaugurated the Bhupen Hazarika Museum at Roing, dedicated to preserving the bard’s priceless works and memories.

The centenary celebrations included the unfurling of 100 commemorative flags, lighting of ceremonial lamps, and unveiling of a photo gallery and exhibition stalls highlighting Hazarika’s artistic journey and cultural legacy.

Khandu received a copy of 'Dr Bhupen Hazarika: Untold Stories from Arunachal Pradesh' by Ananta Kumar Nath, a freelance journalist and cultural enthusiast from Jorhat in Assam and praised the work for documenting lesser-known anecdotes of Hazarika’s life and his message of harmony and fraternity.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also attended the celebration, highlighted Hazarika’s enduring influence.

"Dr Hazarika was not just a legendary singer and composer, but a visionary who used music to strengthen bonds of unity and friendship across communities. His voice carried the stories of our land and people to audiences worldwide," Mein said in a social media post.

Mein also released the commemorative book 'Arun Bhupen – a commemorative tribute', produced by the government of Arunachal Pradesh, and announced the institution of the Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Award, presented to cultural promoter Hemanta Bengia.

"Being part of this centenary celebration was an honour. We continue to draw inspiration from his ideals and everlasting melodies," he added.

Born on September 8, 1926, Dr Bhupen Hazarika was a singer, composer, lyricist, poet, and filmmaker whose works symbolised the cultural identity of Assam and the Northeast.

Known as the 'Bard of Brahmaputra', he used his music to highlight social issues, humanism, and the spirit of brotherhood.

Honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 2019, his legacy continues to resonate across generations, uniting communities and inspiring a sense of cultural pride and harmony.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.