Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday issued a stern warning against corruption, saying preliminary findings into alleged irregularities in land compensation along the Lada–Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway pointed to "massive misuse" of funds. Arunachal CM Khandu warns of ‘massive misuse’ of funds in Frontier Highway land compensation

Urging community-based organisations to lead a statewide crusade for transparency, he said the government cannot allow a few individuals to derail progress because of greed.

Addressing the 14th general conference of the Nyishi Elite Society at Koloriang in Kurung Kumey district, Khandu said the taxpayers’ money invested in Arunachal’s development must be protected, an official statement said here.

"Whose money is it? It belongs to the taxpayers of this country. The Centre invests thousands of crores for Arunachal’s development, and we cannot allow a few individuals to derail progress," he said, adding that strict action will follow against those found guilty.

Calling the Frontier Highway a transformative project for the frontier districts, the chief minister regretted that the alleged irregularities had already set timelines back.

He appealed to NES to spearhead a strong movement against corruption and the growing money culture.

Khandu also urged CBOs, NGOs and student bodies to intensify campaigns against electoral malpractices with panchayat and municipal polls approaching.

As the apex body of the state’s largest tribe, he said, the NES carries a ‘big brother’ responsibility in guiding and uniting Arunachal’s 26 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes.

"In a state as diverse as ours, organisations like NES are crucial to strengthening unity in diversity, our greatest strength,” he said, praising the society’s work in education, youth empowerment, cultural preservation and social reforms.

Welcoming the inclusion of an environmental preservation session in the conference, Khandu called it "timely and essential".

He expressed concern over rampant hill-cutting, especially in the Itanagar Capital Region, and urged the community to promote terrain-friendly construction practices.

The chief minister sought NES’s support in improving education standards and combating the growing menace of drug abuse, noting that CBOs have unparalleled influence at the grassroots level.

On the issue of illegal immigrants, Khandu said reviews at the government level had exposed gaps in the existing Inner Line Permit regime.

"We are working to fully digitise the ILP system, plug loopholes, ensure accountability, and make employers responsible for migrant labour," he said.

Reiterating concerns over youth unemployment, the chief minister urged CBOs to promote dignity of labour.

"Unless our youth understand that no job is small, the inflow of migrant workers will continue and affect our demographic balance," he cautioned.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.