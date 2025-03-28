Menu Explore
Arunachal DyCM pushes for full implementation of EoDB Act

PTI |
Mar 28, 2025 06:13 PM IST

Arunachal DyCM pushes for full implementation of EoDB Act

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday underscored the urgency of fully implementing the Ease of Doing Business Act 2021, directing all departments to digitise their services and establish EoDB rules to formalise the process.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the state's EoDB reforms, he emphasised the importance of timely service delivery and the need for appropriate action under Citizen Services Delivery Acts in case of lapses.

The deputy chief minister urged departments to adopt a proactive approach to eliminating procedural bottlenecks and fostering a business-friendly environment, an official statement said.

The meeting was convened to improve the business climate in the state.

Planning and Investment secretary R K Sharma reaffirmed the state's commitment to an investor-friendly regulatory framework. He highlighted that the EoDB Act 2021 mandates integrating all departmental services into the EoDB portal to streamline processes and enhance transparency.

Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park CEO Tabe Haidar, in his presentation on the EoDB implementation status, noted the state's progress.

He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's recognition as an 'Aspirer' in the Centre's EoDB rankings and its distinction as the 'Most Improved Small State in Governance' by India Today.

Haider said that Arunachal Pradesh is the first Northeastern state to integrate with the national single window system. The state's EoDB portal is now generating revenue, showcasing the effectiveness of its digital transition.

Key decisions from the meeting included implementing the Reduction of Compliance Burden framework, mandating the onboarding of all departmental services onto the EoDB portal, creating a land bank to attract investments, and formulating a comprehensive investment policy.

Additionally, departments were instructed to phase out manual processes after adequate training and awareness campaigns to ensure a smooth shift to digital governance.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking state government officials, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

