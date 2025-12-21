Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik has exhorted NCC cadets to imbibe the 'Nation First' spirit in thought and action, stressing that true service to the country begins with character, commitment and a strong sense of responsibility. Arunachal Governor urges NCC cadets to uphold 'Nation First' spirit

Interacting with NCC cadets on the sidelines of the convocation ceremony at Himalayan University here on Saturday, the governor motivated the youth to become masters of their own destiny by practising the highest standards of discipline, nurturing unwavering determination and cultivating perseverance and self-motivation in every sphere of life.

Calling upon the cadets to take pride in their roots, rich cultural heritage and the nation, Parnaik urged them to embrace life with ambition and fearlessness, lead by example and contribute meaningfully to national unity and progress, an official statement said on Sunday.

He encouraged them to move forward with confidence and resilience, rise above challenges with courage and remain steadfast in their resolve to excel.

A total of 272 NCC cadets from various institutions across the state are participating in the Combined Annual Training Camp , being conducted by 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters Tezpur at the university campus.

During his visit, the governor also inspected the NCC stall and showed keen interest in the displays and presentations highlighting the achievements of the battalion.

He commended the cadets for maintaining exceptionally high standards of drill, describing it as a reflection of rigorous training, teamwork and pride in the NCC ethos.

Briefing the governor, Commanding Officer of the battalion Col Samudra Vijay Sarma said the 10-day camp, which began on December 13, aims to foster camaraderie, discipline and nationalism through a comprehensive programme including physical training, drills, yoga, battle craft, firing practice, sports and leadership-building activities.

The camp is being supported by three associate NCC officers and 12 Army instructors, with creative engagements and motivational sessions designed to promote confidence, holistic development and responsible citizenship among cadets.

