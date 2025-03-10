Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday presented in the assembly a budget with a total expenditure of over ₹39,842 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal and emphasised on social and economic empowerment of people. Arunachal govt presents budget with ₹ 39,000 cr outlay for FY''26, focuses on growth, human capital

Describing the budget as a "transformative step" in the state's development trajectory, Mein reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering a skilled and dynamic workforce while promoting technological advancements, research, and entrepreneurship.

In recognition of these, he declared 2025-26 as the 'Year of Human Capital'.

In the 2025-26 budget estimates, the state government projected revenue receipts at ₹34,544.07 crore and capital receipts at ₹5,298.16 crore, amounting to a total of ₹39,842.23 crore.

This marks an 11.16 per cent increase from the ₹35,840.79 crore estimated in the 2024-25 budget.

In the budget estimates, revenue expenditure is estimated at ₹29,963.33 crore as against budget estimates of ₹25,931.87 crore in 2024-25. The capital expenditure, including loan components, is estimated at ₹9,878.90 crore as against budget estimates of ₹9,533.34 crore in 2024-25.

Thus, the total expenditure for the 2025-06 fiscal is estimated at Rs39,842.23 crore.

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning, and investment portfolios, clarified that the fiscal deficit of ₹966.65 crore, which stands at 2.02 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product , aligns with the fiscal responsibility targets outlined in the Arunachal Pradesh FRBM Act, 2006.

Presenting the budget, he outlined its foundation on four key pillars: investment in people, infrastructure, economy, and innovation.

He stated that in line with the Union Budget, the vision for a 'Viksit Arunachal' aims to achieve zero poverty, universal quality education, accessible and affordable healthcare, full employment through skilled labour, economic inclusion of over 70 per cent of women, and a transformation of farmers into key contributors to making Arunachal Pradesh the fruit bowl of India.

He emphasised that the government remains committed to increasing capital expenditure to create socially and economically productive assets that will drive inclusive development.

The budget earmarked significant funds across various sectors, including ₹369 crore for health, ₹3,000 crore for education, ₹392 crore for women and child development, ₹100 crore for the Chief Minister Social Security Scheme, ₹435 crore for 'Mission Antyodaya', ₹106 crore for skill development.

Under the new Chief Minister’s Rural Connectivity Scheme, ₹2,000 crore has been allocated over the next four years to upgrade and construct rural roads and bridges, not covered under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, ensuring connectivity to all villages by 2029.

“With these strategic investments, Arunachal Pradesh aims to accelerate its journey toward a resilient, inclusive and prosperous future,” Mein said.

Under the pillar of 'investment in people', the major sectors include health, education, women and child development, skill development, youth and sports, indigenous affairs, and art and culture.

The second pillar, investment in infrastructure, will encompass connectivity, transport, urban development, power and law and justice.

The third one, 'investment in the economy', will support agriculture and allied sectors, horticulture, animal husbandry, rural development, tourism, industries and mining, startups, textiles and handicrafts and ecological initiatives.

The fourth pillar, 'investment in innovation', aims to revolutionise governance through enhanced citizen service delivery and quality of life improvements.

Mein emphasised the government's commitment to uplift the lives of the poor, youth, farmers, and women, who are the backbone of the state.

He stressed the importance of providing them with resources and opportunities.

