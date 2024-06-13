Arunachal Pradesh news LIVE: BJP leader Pema Khandu is set to become chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, after he was unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader at a meeting on Wednesday. He will take the oath of office along with his cabinet on Thursday at around 11 am. Union ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Wednesday arrived in Itanagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Khandu became CM for the first time in 2016....Read More

On Wednesday, Khandu expressed gratitude for being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh.

"I am grateful to our fellow BJP MLAs for placing their faith in me. I also put on record my sincere thanks to our MPs, party leaders, and workers for working day in and day out in ensuring resounding win the polls. Now, let's work together harder to further speed up the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh and realize the goal of inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047," Khandu said in a post on X.

He also said that he accepts the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development-oriented governance in sync with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. Though there are 60 members in the state assembly, polling took place only in 50 constituencies as 10 ruling BJP candidates, including Khandu, won their seats unopposed.