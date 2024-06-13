Arunachal Pradesh CM Oath LIVE Updates: Pema Khandu to become CM for third straight term
Arunachal Pradesh news LIVE: BJP leader Pema Khandu is set to become chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, after he was unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader at a meeting on Wednesday. He will take the oath of office along with his cabinet on Thursday at around 11 am. Union ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Wednesday arrived in Itanagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Khandu became CM for the first time in 2016....Read More
On Wednesday, Khandu expressed gratitude for being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh.
"I am grateful to our fellow BJP MLAs for placing their faith in me. I also put on record my sincere thanks to our MPs, party leaders, and workers for working day in and day out in ensuring resounding win the polls. Now, let's work together harder to further speed up the pace of all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh and realize the goal of inclusive Viksit Bharat by 2047," Khandu said in a post on X.
He also said that he accepts the responsibility of leading the BJP to another term of development-oriented governance in sync with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP won 46 seats in the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election. Though there are 60 members in the state assembly, polling took place only in 50 constituencies as 10 ruling BJP candidates, including Khandu, won their seats unopposed.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chugh BJP's observers for Arunachal Pradesh
The BJP on Tuesday appointed former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and its national general secretary Tarun Chugh central observers for the meeting of its Arunachal Pradesh MLAs to elect the state's next chief minister.
Governor Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (retd.) will administer oath of office to Khandu
Pema Khandu, MLA along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chowna Mein, MLA and Tapir Gao, MP (Lok Sabha), BJP party central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Trun Chugh, Arunachal Pradesh State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Biyuram Wahge, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lieutenant General KT Parnaik (retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Wednesday.
Pema Khandu briefed the Governor about the meeting held today of 46 elected members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly from Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded 8th Legislative Assembly election of Arunachal Pradesh.
He informed the Governor that the 46 members of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly had unanimously elected him as their leader in the 8th Legislative Assembly of the State and staked his claim to form the government.
Amit Shah, JP Nadda arrive in Itanagar for oath ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh CM-designate Pema Khandu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda arrived in Itanagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu, to be held today.
Khandu was on Wednesday re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third term in a row. He will take the oath of office along with his cabinet on Thursday. He became CM for the first time in 2016.
Meanwhile, the official 'X' handle of the Union Home Minister also posted, "Union Home Minister (UHM) Amit Shah received by Chief Minister-designate of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu along with other leaders and karyakartas at Itanagar Airport today. The UHM will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Arunachal Pradesh government tomorrow."
Let's work together to speed up all-round growth in Arunachal Pradesh: Khandu
Pema Khandu: Harmonizing leadership, sports and music in Arunachal Pradesh
Pema Khandu, who will be the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, has emerged as a prominent leader in the northeastern state, especially following a constitutional crisis in 2016 that resulted in the imposition of president's rule.
Known for his enthusiasm for sports and music, Khandu is recognized for his strategic acumen which played a crucial role in bringing the BJP to power for the first time in the northeastern state bordering China in 2016.
His political journey commenced amidst personal tragedy, with the untimely demise of his father, former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, in a helicopter crash in 2011. Khandu's political ascent gained momentum when he won a by-election uncontested from his father's constituency Mukto.
