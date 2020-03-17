Arunachal Pradesh closes education institutions till April 5, suspends ILPs over coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 09:59 IST

The Arunachal Pradesh government has ordered closure of all education institutions, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls in the state till April 5 in order to safeguard against spread of coronavirus.

The state government has also suspended issue of inner line permits (ILPs) to domestic tourists with immediate effect till further orders—becoming the second state after Nagaland to issue a blanket ban on entry of outsiders.

An order issued by chief secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday stated that all halls, multiplexes, mini cinema halls, night clubs, shopping malls and education institutions in the state will remain closed till April 5.

The order further suspended all weekly markets and urged the public to avoid all social, cultural, religious, political, academic, sports, seminar, conference and family mass gatherings (except weddings) till April 5.

In a separate order the chief secretary ordered deputy resident commissioners posted at Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Tezpur and Shillong to stop issuing ILPs till further orders.

The state had earlier banned entry of foreigners by stopping issue of restricted area permits (RAPs).

While foreigners need RAP to enter Arunachal Pradesh, those from outside the state need to get ILP for entry.

On Monday, Nagaland banned entry of all domestic and foreign tourists to the state by suspending issue of ILPs.