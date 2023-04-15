'If I am a thief, then no one...': Arvind Kejriwal's ‘imandar’ barb at PM

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the ‘No 2, No 3' ministers of his party have been targetted in order to reach him, adding that he knew he would be next in line to be summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since the day he spoke against corruption in Delhi assembly. The Delhi CM was speaking at a press conference from his party office a day after he has been summoned by the investigating agency on Sunday for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)

Kejriwal further said that his party will file appropriate cases against CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for alleged perjury and producing of false evidence in courts.

The Delhi CM alleged that the investigating bodies have been detaining people and ‘abused them mentally, physically’…to the tune of ‘third degree torture’. He further presented a medical report of one of the detainees named Chandan Reddy, which pointed out that he has ‘alleged trauma to both ears and face by ED officers on 16th September, 2022, and 17th September 2022’.

“What was he forced to testify against that he was beaten up so much? Which paper was he asked to sign? And he was beaten because he denied to lie,” Kejriwal claimed.

In a first, the AAP convener was summoned in connection with the liquor policy case of the national capital, at a time when Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in jail.

Kejriwal further hailed the excise policy claiming that it would have eradicated corruption in the liquor sector. He further claimed that around 50% of Punjab's revenue through liquor increased after the same policy was implemented in the state.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “If Kejriwal is corrupt, then there is no one honest in this world."

