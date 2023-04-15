'Darr lag raha hai…': BJP's 5 questions to Arvind Kejriwal ahead of CBI questioning

The Bharatiya Janata Party asked five questions to Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, a day before the Delhi chief minister's questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI in the alleged liquor scam and took a dig at him saying the moment AAP leader was summoned, he started “trembling with fear”. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.(File)

Addressing a press conference minutes before Kejriwal's media briefing at 12 pm, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said asked five questions and dared the Delhi CM to answer just one.

“What is your relationship with the liquor traders? If your liquor policy was so good then why was it withdrawn? You were presiding over the meeting in which this liquor scam was hatched... so why shouldn't you be blamed? Arvind Kejriwal ji, tell the public whether you talked to Sameer Mahendru on Facetime or not? Why would a former minister compel an excise commissioner to give wholesale L1 licence to a particular person/entity?” Bhatia said, alleging that Kejriwal is a “staunch cheater”.

“Jaise jaise jud rahi hai kadi, Arvind Kejriwal paas aa rahi hai hathkadi… Darr lag raha hai,” Bhatia took a dig at the AAP leader.

According to a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate recently, Kejriwal spoke with Sameer Mahendru, Indospirits managing director, and prime accused in the excise policy scam, over FaceTime and asked him to trust the party’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair.

Bhatia also asked Kejriwal why doesn't the AAP leader undergo a polygraph test or a lie detector test.

Bhatia also alleged that jailed Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is not as naive as is being claimed by Kejriwal.

“He had four mobile phones, when the investigating officers asked for the phone for investigation, he gave one and destroyed the remaining three. Why? Did they feel that even Arvind Kejriwal would be caught... that's why they destroyed him? You will have to answer this to the public. They are proud that they are above the law but we are sure that the hand of the law will reach their neck,” the BJP leader said.

Kejriwal's voice being stifled: Atishi

AAP senior leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Saturday said Kejriwal was the only leader raising the voice against corruption, which is why efforts are being made to stifle his voice.

Addressing a press conference, she said several cases have been slapped against the AAP leaders, but investigating agencies have not been able to prove corruption against them.

"Have the agencies found black money during their raids at his residence or anyone else? No. Kejriwal is the only leader talking about the issue of corruption. They want to stifle his voice. But they won't be able to do so," she said.

