Arvind Kejriwal bail: What Supreme Court said on timing of AAP chief's arrest

The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been incarcerated since March 21. The Enforcement Directorate opposed the bail pleading there was no precedent of a person being released solely for election campaigning. Dismissing the argument, the apex court said the matter cannot be " put into a simple, straightjacket like that". Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, passing the order, commented on ED's delay in arresting Arvind Kejriwal. The court also appeared to be questioning the timing of the arrest.

The Supreme Court pointed out that the Enforcement Directorate registered an ECIR against Arvind Kejriwal in August 2022 and he was arrested on March 21 this year.

"In August, 2022, ED registered ECIR...he was arrested in March...for 1.5 years he was there...arrest could have been afterwards or before, whatever it is. 21 days here or there should not make any difference," the court said, per Live Law.

The Supreme Court has ordered chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to surrender before the police and go back to jail on June 2.

Arvind Kejriwal's counsel had urged the court to grant him bail till June 5. The court declined the request.

Shadan Farasat, the lawyer of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, said the court hasn't put any conditions on his campaigning.

"The court said they are releasing Mr Kejriwal on an interim release/bail until June 2, and there are no conditions on what he can say and what he cannot say during the campaigning process and while he is out in these 20-22 days. We are hoping that this order is uploaded today, and then we will update the appropriate procedure for his release," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal is in jail in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the liquor policy case. He was arrested after the Delhi high court refused to grant him protection from arrest saying the Enforcement Directorate had no other option but to arrest him because he hadn't been cooperating with the agency.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court said that Kejriwal wouldn't be allowed to work as the chief minister of Delhi if it were to release him on interim bail.

