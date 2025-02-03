Arvind Kejriwal predicts how many seats AAP will win in Delhi election 2025: ‘If women voters…’

Delhi assembly election: Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday predicted that his party could win up to 55 seats out of the total 70 in the Delhi assembly election scheduled for February 5. Delhi election: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting in support of AAP candidate Jai Bhagwan Upkar at Bawana Assembly Constituency, in Delhi, Saturday on February 1.(PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal, however, said if women in Delhi put in extra effort and go out to vote in full force and persuade the men in their households to vote for the AAP as well, then the number could even cross 60.

“I appeal to my mothers and sisters to convince the male members of their families that there is nothing in the BJP. It is the party of the rich. Only Kejriwal will be useful...” Arvind Kejriwal said during a roadshow in Kalkaji assembly constituency.

"This election belongs to women... If women contribute, then we will win more than 60 seats... The AAP will win New Delhi, Jangpura and Kalkaji seats with a historic margin..." news agency ANI quoted the AAP chief as saying.

The results of the Delhi assembly election will be announced on February 8.

In the 2020 election, AAP maintained its dominance with 62 seats, while the BJP won 8 and the Congress failed to open its account.

In 2015, AAP had swept 67 of the 70 seats at stake, leaving just three for the BJP and none for the Congress.

Delhi election: High-octane campaigns ends



The high-voltage campaigning for the Delhi assembly election came to an end at 5pm on Monday.

The Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) mandates that all public meetings, election-related functions, and campaigning must cease 48 hours before the close of polling.

The fiercely contested electoral battle between the AAP, the BJP, and Congress has been defined by the unprecedented use of spoof videos, sharp political jibes, and high-decibel roadshows.

While the AAP branded the BJP as "Bharatiya Jhootha Party" and “Gali Galouch Party”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back by dubbing the AAP as "AAP-Daa" (disaster) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal as “Ghoshna Mantri”.