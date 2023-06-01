Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal gets MK Stalin's support in Delhi govt vs Centre ordinance row

Arvind Kejriwal gets MK Stalin's support in Delhi govt vs Centre ordinance row

ByAniruddha Dhar
Jun 01, 2023 06:34 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal met with MK Stalin and said his Tamil Nadu counterpart has assured that the DMK will stand by the AAP against the Centre's ordinance.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met with MK Stalin and said his Tamil Nadu counterpart has assured that the DMK will stand by the Aam Aadmi Party against the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with their Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai. (Source: AAP/Twitter)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with their Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai. (Source: AAP/Twitter)

“We discussed with him today the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government. It is undemocratic and unconstitutional. CM Stalin has assured that DMK will stand by AAP and the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal, in a joint press conference with Stalin, said in Chennai.

Kejriwal, reiterating his earlier request, said if all non-BJP parties come together, “we can defeat the Bill in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP holds only 93/238 seats”.

“I have come to CM Stalin to seek support, and I happy to say that we have the DMK's support. It will be a strong message for 2024,” Kejriwal added.

Stalin said the DMK will strongly oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party government's ordinance.

“Arvind Kejriwal is a good friend...Modi-led BJP government is pressuring Delhi UT and AAP government there, by using Lt Governor. BJP government will bring an ordinance on Delhi and DMK will strongly oppose it. We had a discussion on other leaders' views and I appeal to all leaders to support Arvind Kejriwal,” the Tamil Nadu chief minister said.

Kejriwal's meeting with other chief ministers

The meeting with Stalin was Kejriwal's nationwide tour, which began on May 23, to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance. Kejriwal will meet Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on June 2.

Also Read | On AAP's ordinance outreach, Cong leaders ask Kharge, Rahul to say 'no' to Kejriwal, flag BJP's 'B team': Report

"On June 2, I will meet the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren ji in Ranchi. Will seek their support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government against the people of Delhi," he said in a tweet.

The AAP national convenor has already met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Centre's ordinance after top court's ruling

On May 19, the Centre brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgment in the Centre vs Delhi case.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
dmk mk stalin arvind kejriwal tamil nadu + 2 more
dmk mk stalin arvind kejriwal tamil nadu + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out