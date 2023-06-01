Arvind Kejriwal gets MK Stalin's support in Delhi govt vs Centre ordinance row

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met with MK Stalin and said his Tamil Nadu counterpart has assured that the DMK will stand by the Aam Aadmi Party against the Centre's ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with their Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai. (Source: AAP/Twitter)

“We discussed with him today the Centre's ordinance against the Delhi government. It is undemocratic and unconstitutional. CM Stalin has assured that DMK will stand by AAP and the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal, in a joint press conference with Stalin, said in Chennai.

Kejriwal, reiterating his earlier request, said if all non-BJP parties come together, “we can defeat the Bill in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP holds only 93/238 seats”.

“I have come to CM Stalin to seek support, and I happy to say that we have the DMK's support. It will be a strong message for 2024,” Kejriwal added.

Stalin said the DMK will strongly oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party government's ordinance.

“Arvind Kejriwal is a good friend...Modi-led BJP government is pressuring Delhi UT and AAP government there, by using Lt Governor. BJP government will bring an ordinance on Delhi and DMK will strongly oppose it. We had a discussion on other leaders' views and I appeal to all leaders to support Arvind Kejriwal,” the Tamil Nadu chief minister said.

Kejriwal's meeting with other chief ministers

The meeting with Stalin was Kejriwal's nationwide tour, which began on May 23, to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance. Kejriwal will meet Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on June 2.

"On June 2, I will meet the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren ji in Ranchi. Will seek their support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government against the people of Delhi," he said in a tweet.

The AAP national convenor has already met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

Centre's ordinance after top court's ruling

On May 19, the Centre brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgment in the Centre vs Delhi case.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON