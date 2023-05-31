Kejriwal to meet Tamil Nadu, J’khand CMs, seek support on ordinance

Delhi chief minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Thursday and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday in his continued bid to shore up support against the services ordinance promulgated by the Centre, senior party officials said on Wednesday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been meeting opposition leaders, seeking their support to defeat the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha. He has already met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Sharad Pawar, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the ‘transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters’. The ordinance nullified the five-judge bench Supreme Court Constitution bench order which gave primacy to the elected government in all services except those departments of land, law and order and police. The ordinance seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and reverses the Supreme Court judgement by providing greater control to the lieutenant governor over bureaucrats in the Capital.

The AAP on Wednesday said that these series of meetings with key opposition figures are being held to gather support against the “anti-Delhi” ordinance. Kejriwal on Wednesday tweeted that he will seek DMK’s support against Centre’s “unconstitutional-undemocratic and ‘Anti-Delhi’ ordinance.”

On May 23, Kejriwal started a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance.

Kejriwal’s meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge did not materialise amid opposition by the Delhi Congress leaders.