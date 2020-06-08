e-paper
Home / India News / Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow

The Delhi chief minister was last seen on Sunday evening during an online media briefing.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said.(ANI Photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed a fever and has a sore throat since Sunday and may take a test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, a spokesperson of his party said on Monday.

Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said.

“He had consulted a doctor over the phone and plans to get himself tested tomorrow if symptoms don’t subside,” the spokesperson added.

The AAP leader was last seen on Sunday evening during an online media briefing.

Delhi has recorded 28,936 Covid-19 cases and 812 people have died so far in the national capital.

