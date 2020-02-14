Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:52 IST

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday at the Ramlila Grounds where the former will take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time.

Kejriwal’s AAP stormed back to power in handsome fashion trouncing the BJP and winning 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly.