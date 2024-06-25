Arvind Kejriwal Live Updates: Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on bail plea today
The Delhi high court is set to pronounce its verdict today on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking a stay on the trial court's order, which granted bail to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The order is scheduled to be pronounced at 2:30 pm.
The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by the ED, could have walked out of Tihar jail last week after Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh, and imposed certain conditions, including that he will not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses. However, the ED, moved the Delhi high court the next day, seeking a stay on the trial court's order and later imposed an interim stay on Kejriwal's release till it decides on ED's plea.
On Saturday, Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against the interim stay order of the Delhi high court. Earlier on Monday, the top court deferred hearing Kejriwal's plea, saying that it would like to wait for the pronouncement of the high court order on the issue.
What is the excise policy case?
The Delhi government had come up with an excise policy in 2021-22 aiming to revitalise the city's flagging liquor business by replacing the sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders and promised swankier stores, free of the infamous metal grilles, ultimately giving customers a better buying experience. However, the policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy, alleging irregularities.
According to ED, the Kejriwal-led AAP received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore to finalise the excise policy. It was also alleged that a large chunk of this money was used by the party in its Goa election campaign.
What did Delhi CM write in his submissions to court?
Kejriwal, in his written submissions, said the assertions of the ED are "palpably wrong, misleading and tantamount to subterfuge and misrepresentation".
"The repeated contention of the ED that it was not given a proper opportunity of hearing and/or all its contentions have not been dealt with warrant to be rejected at the outset. As stated, the order granting bail not only deals with all the relevant contentions of both the sides but also the reasons for grant of bail duly reflect a due and proper application of mind by the Learned Court on each and every aspect," he said.
What did the Supreme Court say?
The Supreme Court, which deferred hearing Kejriwal's plea on Monday, noted that the delay by the Delhi high court was "unsual".
“In orders staying bail, judgment is not reserved but passed the same day.” But it deemed it “appropriate that the matter be put up day after tomorrow”.
“In the meantime, if the order of the HC is passed, the copy of the same shall be filed before this court,” it said.
Kejriwal was granted bail twice, second time stayed even before order was out
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He was granted interim bail by the top court on May 10 to participate in the election campaigning and was directed to surrender by June 2. Following this, on June 20, the trial court granted him regular bail that was stayed by the HC on June 21, even before the bail order was out.
