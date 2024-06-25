Arvind Kejriwal Live Updates: Delhi HC to pronounce verdict on bail plea today

Arvind Kejriwal Live Updates: The Delhi high court is set to pronounce its verdict today on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking a stay on the trial court's order, which granted bail to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The order is scheduled to be pronounced at 2:30 pm. ...Read More

The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by the ED, could have walked out of Tihar jail last week after Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh, and imposed certain conditions, including that he will not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses. However, the ED, moved the Delhi high court the next day, seeking a stay on the trial court's order and later imposed an interim stay on Kejriwal's release till it decides on ED's plea.

On Saturday, Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court against the interim stay order of the Delhi high court. Earlier on Monday, the top court deferred hearing Kejriwal's plea, saying that it would like to wait for the pronouncement of the high court order on the issue.

What is the excise policy case?

The Delhi government had come up with an excise policy in 2021-22 aiming to revitalise the city's flagging liquor business by replacing the sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders and promised swankier stores, free of the infamous metal grilles, ultimately giving customers a better buying experience. However, the policy was scrapped after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the policy, alleging irregularities.

According to ED, the Kejriwal-led AAP received kickbacks to the tune of ₹100 crore to finalise the excise policy. It was also alleged that a large chunk of this money was used by the party in its Goa election campaign.