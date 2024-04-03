Arvind Kejriwal lost 4.5kg since arrest, his health at risk, says AAP’s Atishi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health was at risk and he has rapidly lost weight since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in Delhi excise policy case (File Photo)

AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Atishi in a press conference on Wednesday said that the chief minister’s sugar level had dropped three times while he was in ED’s custody, which could prove fatal.

“He has lost 4.5 kgs in weight during the last 12 days. It is quite dangerous for a diabetic patient to lose so much weight in such a short period. Kejriwal is a severe diabetic patient, and his blood sugar level is checked several times a day. According to the changes in blood sugar levels, he has to take medicines and insulin injections,” the minister said.

AAP has stated that the chief minister weighed 69.5 kgs before the ED custody, and his weight has now dropped to 65 kgs. Atishi said that if the blood sugar level of a diabetic patient falls below 50, it can pose severe health risks, and in the ED’s custody, Kejriwal’s blood sugar had come down to 46.

“There is a big risk of falling blood sugar levels called hyperglycaemia. If the blood sugar level of a patient suffering from severe diabetes falls below 50, then his life may also be in danger. Arvind Kejriwal is a serious diabetic patient,” the minister said. Atishi said that diabetes affects a person’s heart, kidneys, eyes and entire nervous system.

“Despite suffering from severe diabetes, he has never allowed his health to become an obstacle. But now, after the arrest by the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]-ruled central government, there is a threat to the health of the chief minister,” Atishi said.

She said that the BJP could go to any extent to crush Kejriwal and the AAP. “...I am warning the BJP that today, the entire country is keeping an eye on them and if anything happens to his health in custody, then this country will not forgive them”.

Several AAP leaders also slammed the BJP for posing a risk to Kejriwal’s health by keeping him in jail.

Dilip Pandey, AAP MLA from Timarpur, in another press conference, reiterated the allegations. “We do not know what kind of physical and mental pressure the chief minister is going through. His weight has dropped rapidly and the sugar levels have seen severe fluctuations. His blood sugar level once reached 46 which could have been a severe health risk,” he said.

The administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is lodged till April 15 under judicial custody, denied the claims made by AAP.

A senior Tihar jail official said Kejriwal’s vitals are normal. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and he was later sent on a 15-day judicial custody till April 15 by the Rouse Avenue court.

The administration said that on his arrival on April 1, Kejriwal was examined by two doctors and all vitals were normal. “His weight is constant at 65 kg, since arrival to jail and till date. Home cooked food is being provided as per the court order and his vital statistics is normal,” the statement adds.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that it is surprising that Kejriwal appeared in the best of health on every court appearance and despite objections by the court, gave a long statement.

But once in jail within a day, the AAP is claiming loss of weight and sugar level issues and all these health claims are nothing but melodramas to remain in the news to create sympathy, he said.

Jail is a department of the Delhi government and therefore it’s the responsibility of the concerned jail minister to ensure CM Kejriwal gets adequate health care like other undertrial prisoners, added Kapoor.