Arvind Kejriwal's health at risk, ‘lost 4.5 kg’ since arrest by ED: Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Wednesday claimed that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was rapidly losing weight ever since he got arrested in the Delhi excise policy case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The AAP leader slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for posing a risk to Arvind Kejriwal's health by keeping him in jail. Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi (ANI)(ANI)

Atishi wrote on X that Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg since he was arrested on March 21, which is very “worrying”. She said Arvind Kejriwal is severely diabetic and “still works 24 hours for the country.”

“Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetic. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying. Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail,” Atishi said.

“If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive them…” said the AAP leader, asserting that Kejriwal's drastic weight loss happened over the last 12 days.

Atishi said, “BJP can go to any extent to ruin Arvind Kejriwal and AAP and hence I am warning BJP that the entire nation is watching you.”

However, the administration of Tihar jail, where Kejriwal is lodged till April 15, has denied the claims. A senior Tihar jail official said Kejriwal's vitals are normal.

Permission has been granted to Kejriwal to keep his diabetes medication with him in Tihar Jail, as well as toffees in case his sugar levels fluctuate. The Delhi chief minister has been allowed to have home-cooked food in Tihar jail.

On Tuesday morning, Kejriwal's sugar level was low. He was under the watch of Tihar jail doctors as his sugar level kept fluctuating, officials told PTI. However, his condition was later stable.

Big relief for Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday after the ED said it had no objections.

Including Sanjay Singh and Arvind Kejriwal, four Aam Aadmi Party leaders have been arrested in the Delhi liquor policy case till now. Singh was arrested by the Ed on October 4, 2023, while Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 this year.

Soon after Singh got the relief from the apex court, AAP leaders on Tuesday called it a "big day for democracy" and hoped its other leaders would also be out of jail and the "mountain of lies" created by the BJP will collapse in the coming days.