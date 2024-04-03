Major relief for AAP as Sanjay Singh gets bail; Rahul to file nomination today

There is no immediate relief in sight for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy, Manish Sisodia. The two continue to be in judicial custody in what looks like a long legal battle. For Kejriwal, who has been shifted to Tihar Jail, running the Delhi government was expected to get more difficult. Tihar Jail authorities have pointed out that their jail manual does not have a provision for inmates to sign files or hold meetings. AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (PTI)

Sanjay Singh gets bail

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh’s bail against this backdrop comes as a major relief for the party. The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Singh bail after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) decided against opposing it in the Delhi excise policy case. The development could have some impact on the continued incarceration in the same case of Sisodia, who has been in jail since February 2023, and Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and PB Varale ordered Singh’s release subject to the terms and conditions of the concerned trial court. Singh, represented by senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, volunteered he would not make any political statement or other comments about his role in the excise case.

Rahul Gandhi to file nomination today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to file his nomination from Wayanad in Kerala on Wednesday. Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in 2019. He also contested from Amethi but lost the seat to Union minister Smriti Irani. The suspense continues whether he will also be Congress’s candidate from Amethi. The Congress has cleared the names of 13 candidates from Uttar Pradesh but is yet to decide on Amethi and Raebareli.

Manmohan Singh retires from Rajya Sabha

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will retire from Rajya Sabha after 33 years on Wednesday. Singh, the first Congress Prime Minister outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to have two full terms in office, is known as the architect of India’s economic liberalisation. He was the force behind the 2008 Indo-US nuclear agreement. Singh’s government transformed the social welfare framework with a bouquet of rights-based legislation. It ushered in a slew of reforms including Direct Benefit Transfer and launched Aadhaar.

YS Sharmila to contest Lok Sabha polls

YS Sharmila, the Congress’s Andhra Pradesh chief and sister of chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy, the head of rival YSRCP, has been fielded from the Kadapa constituency, a seat her father, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), won four times. Sharmila, who joined the Congress on January 4 and became the state Congress chief, faces an uphill task in a state where, in 2019, the Congress failed to win any Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, the party won just two of 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh. A senior Congress leader Sharmila’s candidature is also an attempt to reclaim YSR’s legacy.

The Congress also on Tuesday announced the candidature of Delhi University professor Munish Tamang from Darjeeling. Tamang was in the rival camp of Bimal Gurung, whose Gorka Janmukti Morcha was a pivotal force in Darjeeling for a long time. Tamang is also the former president of Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh.

Azad to contest from Anantnag

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his five-decade association with the Congress in 2022 and floated his Democratic Progressive Azad Party, will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag. This will be the first Lok Sabha election for Azad after he lost the Udhampur seat in 2014 to BJP leader Jitendra Singh. Azad, who also served as Union minister, resigned from the Congress in 2022. In an explosive five-page resignation letter to then interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the 75-year-old leader said that the party has reached a situation of no return.

ED files case against Mahua Moitra

The ED on Tuesday registered a money laundering case against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query probe based on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s first information report against the expelled lawmaker. It comes days after the 49-year-old politician, who is one of the fiercest critics of the Bharatiya Janata Party, skipped ED’s summons for questioning in its Delhi office. Businessman Darshan Hiranandani was also served summons for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act contravention case.

ECI files case against Karnataka chief minister’s son

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday filed a complaint against Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, for using “abusive words” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.