EC files case against Siddaramaiah’s son over remarks against PM Modi, HM Amit Shah

Election Commission officials on Tuesday filed a complaint against son of chief minister Siddaramaiah, Yathindra, at the Hanur police station in Chamarajanagara district, for using "abusive words" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister AmitShah.

Filed by election office flying squad wing sector officer Gundu Rao on April 1, the complaint called for appropriate action to be taken against Yathindra for his derogatory speech, Hanur police inspector Shashi Kumar said.

According to the complaint, Yathindra made objectionable remarks against Amit Shah, thereby violating the model code of conduct (MCC). In a recent political spat, the Congress leader called Shah as a ‘goonda’ (hooligan) and ‘rowdy,’ and suggested that Modi associates with such individuals.

Speaking at a Congress gathering in Chamarajanagara district on March 28, Yathindra said that Shah faces murder charges in Gujarat and has a background in criminal activities. “But now, he is in a high position in the country.” On March 29, the BJP filed a complaint with the EC against Yathindra.

After the EC’s complaint, Yathindra said, “I quoted whatever charges were already put on him (Amit Shah) earlier. I did not exaggerate. I gave appropriate respond to the election commission.” Defending him, Mysuru district Congress committee president R Murthy said that “The comments made by Yatindra are not new as his comments were based on previous police records.”

Reacting to the charges, BJP district unit president CS Niranjana Kumar said, “His comments were a personal attack against a union minister. The court had already exonerated Shah from all the cases then how can one can call him a goonda?”