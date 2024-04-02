 ED files a money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query probe | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
ED files a money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query probe

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024 07:21 PM IST

ED files a money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday registered a money laundering case against Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query probe.

The case has been registered on the basis of FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the expelled TMC lawmaker. The ED action comes days after the 49-year-old politician skipped the summons by the agency that asked her to appear for questioning in its Delhi office.

Moitra along with businessman Darshan Hiranandani had been served summons by the ED for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File)
TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File)

The CBI had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Moitra, who has been renominated by the TMC from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, was expelled from the Lok Sabha last year. She was found guilty of receiving cash and gifts from Hiranandani in exchange for her Parliament login credentials.

The industrialist posted questions on her behalf against Adani Group. The complaint was first brought up by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, later forwarded by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

The issue was transferred to the ethics committee which after questioning Nishikant Dubey, Dehadrai and Moitra recommended her expulsion.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claims that she is being targeted as she raised questions about deals of the Adani Group.

"My victory would be a fitting response to the ploy to expel me and harass me" through ED and CBI raids," she had said, expressing confidence about a victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Her constituency Krishnanagar will go to polls on May 13. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

    HT News Desk

