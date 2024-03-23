Cash-for-query scam: CBI raids Mahua Moitra’s parent’s house in Kolkata

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at various premises linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, including her parent’s home in Kolkata, in connection with the cash-for-query scam, officials said. CBI on Saturday conducted searches at various premises linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, (Representative Photo)

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year, has been fielded by the TMC as the party’s candidate from Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district, for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

A search was also carried out in the former MP’s party office in Krishnanagar later during the day. Moitra could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

“The agency conducted searches in premises linked to the former MP, including a flat in south Kolkata,” a CBI official said.

The security guard of the Ratnabali apartment at Alipore in south Kolkata told media persons that the flat belongs to DL Moitra, the TMC leader’s father. The search started early in the morning, he said.

“The ECI has already announced the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections. The Model Code of Conduct is in force. Under such situations, the BJP is using central agencies purely out of political vendetta. The BJP is scared of the people’s mandate and hence using ED, CBI and IT as political tools,” Santanu Sen, TMC MP, told media persons in Kolkata.

This comes a day after the ED searched the house of Chandranath Sinha, state MSME and textile minister for around 14 hours on Friday and also questioned him. According to the people familiar with the matter, the agency seized around Rs.41 lakh from Sinha’s house at Bolpur in Birbhum district.

“I have answered all their questions. I won’t comment any further,” Sinha told reporters.

In a separate case, the Income Tax (IT) officials searched the house of Swarup Biswas, a TMC leader and brother of state minister Aroop Biswas for around 71 hours since Wednesday morning. Swarup has also been summoned by the federal agency for further questioning.

“This is nothing but political vendetta. Elections have been announced and I lost two days because of the raid on my house. If the BJP is so sure of crossing the 400 mark, why are they resorting to such tactics,” Jui Biswas, wife of Swarup Biswas and a ward councillor in the TMC-run Kolkata civic body, told the media.

The CBI on Thursday, based on a report from the Lokpal, registered a first information report against Mahua Moitra in the alleged cash-for-query scandal. The Lokpal has asked the CBI to probe the allegations and submit a report within six months. It also asked the agency to file periodical reports every month.

The former MP is accused of accepting bribes from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking his questions in the Parliament. She is also accused of sharing her parliamentary login credentials with the businessman. Mahua Moitra has denied all charges.

“BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] doesn’t decide as to how central investigating agencies would probe. This narrative (of political vendetta) is too old. Everyone knows how the TMC runs the government and their source of money. The entire party is involved in corruption. They are free to move the court,” Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson.