AAP to observe ‘samhuik upwas’ on April 7 against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will observe a 'Samuhik Upwas' (community fasting) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on April 7 to protest against the arrest of chief minister and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who was sent to judicial custody by Rouse Avenue Court till April 15, announced Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday. Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi.(PTI)

Follow Live Updates

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He also urged the people that all those who are against the arrest can also observe the fast at their homes, villages, blocks.

""All AAP Ministers, MLAs, MPs and party leaders will observe a 'Samuhik Upwas' at Jantar Mantar on April 7 to protest against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. We also appeal to people that all those who are against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal and want to save democracy and love this country, they can also do' Samuhik Upwas' at their homes, villages, blocks..." Rai said while addressing a press conference.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked with Delhi's liquor excise policy case. The ED called Kejriwal the "kingpin" in the alleged scam and told the court the AAP leader had given "evasive replies" and concealed information relevant to the investigation. The court sent him to judicial custody on April 1 till April 15 to Tihar Jail after extending his ED custody twice.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court will hear the AAP convenor's petition challenging his arrest. The plea is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Earlier on March 27, the high court had refused to grant interim relief to Kejriwal, stating the matter raised important issues that cannot be “summarily” decided without seeking the agency's stand and had asked the ED to file its reply to the challenge to his arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED's custody.

Read here: Arvind Kejriwal's health at risk, ‘lost 4.5 kg’ since arrest by ED: Atishi

The Delhi CM, who is lodged in Jail Number 2 of the high-security jail, was given an isolation room and was provided with a table and a chair to keep three books, as per the court's order.

"Kejriwal slept on his own bed, which was different from the regular one provided by the jail authority. Since the area was small, he could have faced difficulty but didn't complain about it," the sources in the Tihar jail said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Atishi has claimed Kejriwal, being a severe diabetic patient, has rapidly lost weight ever since he got arrested. She wrote on X that Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg since he was arrested on March 21, which is very “worrying”. She said Arvind Kejriwal is severely diabetic and “still works 24 hours for the country.”

However, the Tihar jail officials have said that Kejriwal is absolutely healthy and jail doctors have not expressed any such concerns.

(With inputs from agencies)