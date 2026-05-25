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Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to participate in excise policy case after Delhi HC judge opted out of matter

Taking note of the latest development, the matter has now been listed for hearing on July 16.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 03:23 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak have decided to participate in the proceedings in the Delhi excise policy case, which is now being heard by Justice Manoj Jain of the Delhi high court after Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma recused herself from hearing the case.

The case concerns the CBI’s revision petition challenging a trial court order issued on February 27 that discharged Kejriwal. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Taking note of the latest development, the matter has now been listed for hearing on July 16.

“We’ll do one thing, we’ll hear everything on the next date. In the meanwhile, if they have already filed vakalatnamas, we’ll see as to which dates can be given and a schedule can be drawn for hearing the matter,” Justice Jain said.

The case concerns the CBI’s revision petition challenging a trial court order issued on February 27 that discharged Kejriwal and other accused in the Delhi excise policy case.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

 
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