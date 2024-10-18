Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi court bail to Satyendar Jain: ‘What was his fault?’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hailed the Delhi court's decision to grant bail to his party colleague Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal meeting Satyendar Jain.(@AAP / Twitter)

“Satyendra Jain also got bail after spending more than two years in jail. What was his fault? Several raids were conducted at his place. Not even a single penny was recovered,” Kejriwal said in an X post.

“His only fault was that he built mohalla clinics and made all treatment free for all the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail for closing down mohalla clinics and stopping free treatment for the poor. But God is with us. Today he too has been released. Welcome back Satyendra!” the former Delhi chief minister said.



Jain, who was arrested in 2022 in a money laundering case, got bail from a Delhi court on Friday.



“Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief,” the court observed.

‘Satyemev Jayate’, says AAP on Satyendar Jain's bail

The Aam Aadmi Party said in an X post,"Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country."



The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain on May 30, 2022 on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

It had lodged the case based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.



In his plea, Jain stated that the Supreme Court has said that the accused can't be incarcerated for an indefinite time during the pendency of trial.



(With agency inputs)