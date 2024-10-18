AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets bail in money laundering case after 2 years

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022 on money laundering charge due to four companies allegedly linked to him.



"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trial will take long to start, let alone conclude, the accused is favourably suited for the relief,"PTI quoted Special Judge Vishal Gogne as saying. Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain(PTI)

According to a PTI report, the judge granted the relief on a bail bond ₹50,000 with two sureties of like amount. The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.



AAP leader Manish Sisodia posted on X,"Satyamev Jayate. Long live the Constitution of the country. The dictatorship of the dictator slapped us once again. Satyendra Jain was kept in jail for such a long time by making false and baseless allegations. His house was raided four times."



“Nothing was found, yet he was kept in jail by making a false case under PMLA. thanks to the judiciary of the country for supporting truth and justice,” the former Delhi deputy CM added.

Top AAP leaders out on bail

All senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders who were jailed on corruption charges, are out on bail. Last month, party convenor Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by Supreme Court in a CBI case linked to the alleged liquor scam.



Manish Sisodia, Delhi's former deputy chief minister, was granted bail by the top court in August after spending 17 months in Tihar jail in cases related to the Delhi excise policy case.



In April this year, the apex court had granted bail to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh after ED didn't oppose his plea in the Delhi excise policy case.