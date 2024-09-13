Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar Jail: ‘Prisons cannot weaken me'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday walked out of Tihar Jail after being behind bars for nearly six months.



“First of all, I thank God with whose blessings I am standing here. I thank lakhs and crores of people who came here in this heavy rainfall,” Kejriwal said in his address to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters who had been waiting for him for hours. after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged Delhi liquor scam.



Every drop of my blood dedicated to nation. I faced difficulties but God has always been with me. They put me in jail to break my morale, but my morale is higher than ever; prisons cannot weaken me," he said.



“They put me in jail, they thought putting Kejriwal behind the bars will break his morale. Today, I want to tell you that I have come out of jail, my morale has boosted 100 times. My strength has increased 100 times,” Kejriwal added.



Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters after being released from Tihar Jail.(ANI/X)

Kejriwal said he will continue fighting “anti-national forces” trying to weaken the country. The AAP convenor was arrested by the CBI on June 26 in a corruption case. He had challenged the Delhi high court order upholding his arrest before the apex court.



On July 12, the Supreme Court had granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), that had arrested the Delhi chief minister on March 21.



Supreme Court's conditions to Kejriwal

While granting bail to Kejriwal, the top court directed him not to make any public statements on the merits of the case, adding that terms and conditions as imposed in the ED case would also be applicable here.



The apex court also said that Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat and not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction.



(With agency inputs)