Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED for money laundering

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain in connection with its money laundering probe against him and his family members.

People familiar with the development said the AAP leader was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a 2017 case of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in which it was alleged that he had amassed disproportionate assets.

The central anti-money laundering probe agency had in April this year attached immovable properties worth Rs. 4.81 crore belonging to companies linked to the case - Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, J J Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, Jain’s family members - Swati Jain, Sushila Jain and Indu Jain.

“Investigation by the ED revealed that during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the above mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of ₹4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through Hawala route. These amounts were utilized for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loan taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi,” the ED said in April.

CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the case in December 2018.

In January this year, AAP had claimed that ED is likely to arrest Satyendar Jain ahead of Punjab assembly polls while accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for using federal agencies to target political rivals.

The Aam Aadmi Party won the Punjab assembly elections earlier this year.