'BJP waiting for 2024 to implement Uniform Civil Code nationally?' asks Kejriwal

Updated on Oct 30, 2022 01:14 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal - who has been campaigning extensively in Gujarat - linked the UCC move to the Gujarat elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

A day after the BJP government in Gujarat announced the formation of a panel to bring in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the ruling party. “They have an ill intention,” said the Delhi Chief Minister, who has been campaigning extensively in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the assembly polls. The dates for the state assembly elections, however, are yet to be announced.

“In Article 44 of the Constitution, it has been clearly stated that it’s the government’s responsibility to frame the Uniform Civil Code. So the government should frame the UCC. This should be done by taking views of all communities,” Kejriwal said during a briefing.

“What has the BJP done? They made a panel before the Uttarakhand elections. After winning the polls there, the committee members simply went home. Now before the Gujarat polls, a panel has been formed, which will also head home once elections are over. Why don’t they do it in Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh?” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief further asked. “If they really intend to implement the UCC countrywide, why don’t they do it at the national level? Are they waiting for the Lok Sabha polls?”

On Saturday, Gujarat minister of state for Home Harsh Sanghvi told at a press briefing that a proposal - to constitute the committee - was cleared during a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupendra Patel. "This is a historic decision by chief minister Bhupendra Patel. Our government has honoured the wishes of common people as well as BJP workers who want to have such a code in place," Sanghavi said. The proposal, the government has assured, won't violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution and that the Hindu Marriage Act and Muslim personal laws will be covered under the Code.

The issue of the UCC is being raised by Kejriwal who has been pitching his AAP as the key challenger to the BJP.

    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

