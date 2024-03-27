Arvind Kejriwal to reveal truth in ‘so-called Delhi liquor scam’ tomorrow: Wife Sunita Kejriwal

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will present a detailed reply on “so-called Delhi liquor scam” in the court on Thursday, March 28. Sunita Kejriwal held a brief press conference. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal reads out his message from jail in a video released on Saturday. (PTI)

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita Kejriwal met with Arvind Kejriwal at the office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“...Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to water minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi... The central government filed a case against him. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this... In the so-called liquor scam, the ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet... Arvind Kejriwal has said he will reveal everything in the court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is... He will also provide proof…,” Sunita Kejriwal said.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the now-scarpped Delhi excise policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded the next day to the ED till March 28.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

The case arose out of a report submitted by Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the policy.

The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than ₹580 crore.This report was referred to the CBI, and led to Sisodia's arrest.

While Arvind Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.