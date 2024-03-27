 Arvind Kejriwal to reveal truth in ‘so-called Delhi liquor scam’ tomorrow: Wife Sunita Kejriwal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Arvind Kejriwal to reveal truth in ‘so-called Delhi liquor scam’ tomorrow: Wife Sunita Kejriwal

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 12:28 PM IST

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita Kejriwal met with Arvind Kejriwal at the office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will present a detailed reply on “so-called Delhi liquor scam” in the court on Thursday, March 28. Sunita Kejriwal held a brief press conference.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal reads out his message from jail in a video released on Saturday. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal reads out his message from jail in a video released on Saturday. (PTI)

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita Kejriwal met with Arvind Kejriwal at the office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“...Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to water minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi... The central government filed a case against him. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this... In the so-called liquor scam, the ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet... Arvind Kejriwal has said he will reveal everything in the court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is... He will also provide proof…,” Sunita Kejriwal said.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the now-scarpped Delhi excise policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded the next day to the ED till March 28.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

The case arose out of a report submitted by Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the policy.

The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than 580 crore.This report was referred to the CBI, and led to Sisodia's arrest.

While Arvind Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Arvind Kejriwal to reveal truth in ‘so-called Delhi liquor scam’ tomorrow: Wife Sunita Kejriwal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On