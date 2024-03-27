Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: Complaint filed against AAP's legal cell over protest call in Delhi courts
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear a petition by jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Arvind Kejriwal's petition, in which he has sought immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED being “illegal”, is listed for hearing before a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10.30am....Read More
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court "for his detailed and sustained interrogation".
Kejriwal had earlier approached the court to quash and set aside all proceedings, including summonses, issued against him.
On Tuesday, the AAP took to the streets over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal with its leaders and workers trying to march towards the prime minister's residence before being stopped while the BJP held counter-protests demanding the Delhi chief minister's resignation.
During the day, Arvind Kejriwal also issued his second order from ED custody to health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to address the shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics and hospitals in the city.
What is the case against Arvind Kejriwal?
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case.
The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has also accused him of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy.
The agency has already arrested at least 14 top AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in connection with the case, and the federal agency has approached court seeking permission to investigate AAP as a beneficiary of the “proceeds of crime”.
On his part, Kejriwal has denied the charges and accused the BJP-led Centre of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: Sunita Kejriwal to address press conference today
Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal will address a press conference at noon today, reports ANI.
Last week, she read her jailed husband's message to AAP workers and the people of Delhi. She also issued a video statement, saying that Arvind Kejriwal will continue to serve the country.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: Complaint filed against AAP's legal cell
A complaint has been made to the acting Chief Justice of Delhi HC against the call for protest in Delhi Courts by the legal cell of Aam Aadmi Party, reports ANI.
A letter by the lawyer says: “Using court premises as a battleground for political parties is a gross misconduct of professional ethics and in violation of rules of bar council of India and also violation of the directions of the Supreme Court judgements.”
The legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Pary has called for a protest in the Delhi Courts at 12.30 pm today against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: Delhi’s Tihar prepares... just in case
Officials in Delhi’s Tihar Jail are huddled in meetings over the possibility that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy, might land up at India’s largest prison, people aware of developments said on Tuesday.
If Kejriwal's appeal before the high court and, subsequently, the Supreme Court, is unsuccessful, and he is not granted bail at the hearing today, or his ED custody is extended, the CM might be sent to judicial custody, which raises the possibility of his landing up at Tihar Jail. Know more.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: Subsidies, schemes not affected by Delhi CM's arrest, says official
The public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies provided by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi are not affected by the arrest of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government’s secretary of the planning department has said.
"Social welfare schemes are funded with public money through the consolidated fund, backed by budgetary allocations," the department noted. "Social welfare funds are neither the personal property of any individual or political entity nor funded by an individual or an entity's personal money." More details.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Can the CM run the government from jail?
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s insistence on running the government from jail may eventually lead to the imposition of President’s Rule as an elected chief minister has multifold tasks, all of which cannot be practically performed while in custody, said legal and constitutional experts. Read more.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: AAP, BJP take to streets over Delhi CM's arrest
Several AAP workers were detained by the Delhi police on Tuesday, after they tried to march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house to hold the ‘gherao’ protest over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, also launched a separate protest, demanding Kejriwal's resignation. At least 57 BJP members, including the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, were also detained.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Delhi CM's bail plea to be heard at 10.30am
Arvind Kejriwal's petition, in which he has sought immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED being “illegal”, is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court at 10.30am.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Delhi HC to hear CM's bail plea today
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear a petition by jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.