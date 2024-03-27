Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: Complaint filed against AAP's legal cell over protest call in Delhi courts

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21.

Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE updates: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear a petition by jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Arvind Kejriwal's petition, in which he has sought immediate release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED being “illegal”, is listed for hearing before a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10.30am....Read More

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to the ED's custody till March 28 by a Delhi court "for his detailed and sustained interrogation".

Kejriwal had earlier approached the court to quash and set aside all proceedings, including summonses, issued against him.

On Tuesday, the AAP took to the streets over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal with its leaders and workers trying to march towards the prime minister's residence before being stopped while the BJP held counter-protests demanding the Delhi chief minister's resignation.

During the day, Arvind Kejriwal also issued his second order from ED custody to health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj to address the shortage of medicines and diagnostic tests at mohalla clinics and hospitals in the city.

What is the case against Arvind Kejriwal?

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case.

The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours. The ED has also accused him of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy.

The agency has already arrested at least 14 top AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, in connection with the case, and the federal agency has approached court seeking permission to investigate AAP as a beneficiary of the “proceeds of crime”.

On his part, Kejriwal has denied the charges and accused the BJP-led Centre of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".