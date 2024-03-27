 ‘Main bhi Kejriwal’: AAP leaders wear yellow to protest Delhi CM's arrest | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Main bhi Kejriwal’: AAP leaders wear yellow to protest Delhi CM's arrest

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 27, 2024 12:15 PM IST

The slogan ‘Main bhi Kejriwal’ was printed on the back of T-shirts worn by AAP leaders.

Continuing to protest Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday demonstrated outside the Delhi assembly, turning up in yellow T-shirts for the stir. The T-shirts had the slogan ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ (I am also Kejriwal) printed on the back.

AAP leaders protesting at Delhi assembly (ANI)
AAP leaders protesting at Delhi assembly (ANI)

The AAP members, including ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and others, also decried ‘dictatorship’ under prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Additionally, they demanded the release of their national convenor, who is also Delhi's chief minister.

The yellow colour is associated with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who is ‘idolised’ by the AAP. The slogan ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ (long live the revolution), popularised by Bhagat Singh, is often invoked by leaders of the Kejriwal-led party.

Wednesday's demonstration, meanwhile, was carried out ahead of a Delhi assembly session that was to be held on March 22. Following Kejriwal's arrest, the session was postponed to March 27, i.e. today. This is also the first assembly session after Kejriwal was jailed.

The AAP national convenor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the alleged scam in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. The arrest came after he skipped all nine summons issued to him by the central agency, and on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal and AAP have repeatedly claimed innocence, and called the ED's action a ‘witch-hunt’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

 

 

 

 

Wednesday, March 27, 2024
