Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar level dropped to 46: Delhi CM’s office

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health has deteriorated since his arrest, the CM’s office said on Wednesday afternoon at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener is seeking relief from the Delhi high court. AAP MLAs wear masks of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during their protest at the Delhi assembly on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

“CM Arvind Kejriwal’s sugar level is continuously fluctuating and has dropped to 46. Doctors say that it is very dangerous for sugar levels to go so low,” an official said at the CM office said. However, there’s ambiguity regarding the time and other details of the test.

Officials in the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who arrested the chief minister in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, have not yet responded to the health update.

Meanwhile, the CM’s wife Sunita earlier in the day shared details on Kejriwal’s health and said that he has diabetes, and though his sugar levels are irregular, his determination is strong.

For healthy individuals, postprandial blood sugar levels should typically stay below 140 mg/dL (milligrams per deciliter) two hours after a meal. However, for individuals with diabetes, these levels can be higher, indicating difficulties in regulating blood sugar.