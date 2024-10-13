Arvind Kejriwal's advice to J&K CM designate Omar Abdullah: ‘If you face any problem…’

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday advised Jammu and Kashmir chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah to seek his help if he faced any problem while running the Union territory.



“Like Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir have also been made a half state, all power has been given to the Lieutenant Governor. I would like to tell Omar Abdullah that if you face any problem in working, ask me, I know how to run Delhi,” the former Delhi chief minister said at a rally in Doda, where the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mehraj Malik emerged victorious.



The AAP has extended support to the ruling coalition headed by Omar Abdullah in the UT.



ALSO READ: In second stint as CM, Omar faces test of regional balance, power limitations



“Since AAP has supported the Omar Abdullah government, I hope that our Mehraj Malik (AAP MLA) will be given responsibility in Omar Abdullah's government, so that he can serve the entire Jammu and Kashmir along with Doda,” Kejriwal said.



On October 8, AAP candidate Mehraj Malik registered the party's first victory in J&K elections by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana by a margin of over 4,538 votes in Doda.



Malik, a District Development Council (DDC) member, polled 23,228 votes against BJP's Gajay Singh Rana's 18,690 votes.



National Conference leader and former minister Khalid Najib Suharwardy and DPAP leader Abdul Majid Wani got 13,334 and 10,027 votes, respectively. Congress candidate Sheikh Riaz Ahmad was pushed to the fifth place having secured 4,170 votes. Arvind Kejriwal and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

When will new J&K govt be sworn-in?

Last week, Omar Abdullah was elected as the legislature party leader. He met J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and staked claim to form the government in the Union territory as he submitted the letters of support that party has received.



Abdullah said that the swearing-in ceremony can probably be conducted on Tuesday (October 15) or Wednesday (October 16), as the LG has conveyed that the completion of paperwork can take up to 2-3 days.



National Conference-Congress alliance has come to power in Jammu and Kashmir in the assembly polls. The alliance won 48 seats with NC carrying the alliance to power on its shoulders as Congress could win only six seats.



(With agency inputs)

