Omar Abdullah elected NC legislature party leader

Former chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah was on Thursday elected as the chairperson of the National Conference’s (NC) legislative party and is waiting for a letter of support from the Congress. NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah during a meeting of party MLAs at its headquarters in Srinagar (ANI)

Abdullah is likely to meet lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday to stake claim for government formation.

Meanwhile, the NC received a big boost after four independent assembly members from Jammu extended their support to Abdullah. With their support, the party now has 46 legislators on its side, besides their allies, taking it past the halfway mark in the 90 member House. With the Congress and the CPI(M), the alliance’s tally will reach 53. At least two more independent legislators could also join the NC in the next few days.

The party held its legislative party meeting at the party headquarters which was chaired by president Farooq Abdullah. It was attended by 42 legislators and four independents who unanimously chose Omar as their leader, clearing his path to stake claim for the new government.

Soon after the meeting ended, Omar told reporters, “Today, NC’s legislative party meeting was held and the legislators elected their leader. I am grateful to the legislators for placing trust in me and giving me a chance so that I can go to Raj Bhawan to meet the L-G and stake claim for the government.”

Omar said they are holding talks with the Congress to seek their support for government formation. “Four independent assembly members who have won elections have given their support to the NC. Now, the strength has reached 46.”

The leader said they will stake claim for government formation after receiving the letter of support from the Congress, “We have given a day to Congress to do their work.”

The Congress will be holding it’s meeting in Srinagar on Friday morning, the meeting will be attended by elected party legislators, Congress J&K president Tariq Hameed Karra, Congress J&K incharge Bharat Singh Solanki and an observer from Delhi. Soon after the meeting party will handover a letter of support to Omar Abdullah for government formation.

Congress eyeing two cabinet berths

A senior Congress leader, meanwhile, said their meetings will be held on Thursday evening and Friday morning and a letter of support will be handed over to Omar after that. “The leadership is already in touch with NC president Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah,” the leader privy to details added.

Sources within the Congress said they are hopeful the party will get two cabinet berths in the new government.

Meanwhile, the NC leadership has already begun chalking out the details for the new cabinet and the leadership is trying to create a regional balance between Jammu and Kashmir.

Those privy to the discussions said the new government will have nine ministers besides the CM. They added that two or three independent candidates who joined the NC from Jammu could find their place in the new cabinet.

Four among the Jammu independent legislators Satish Sharma from Chammb (Jammu), Rameshwar Singh from Bani (Kathua) an two NC rebels Pyare Lal Sharma from Inderwal (Kishtwar) and Choudhary Akram from Surankote (Poonch) district were also present in the NC legislators meet.