Arvind Kejriwal's birthday today, Manish Sisodia to begin padyatra in Delhi

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will start his ‘padyatra’ (foot march outreach) in the capital on Friday, August 16, which happens to be jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's birthday. Manish Sisodia, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court last week in the Delhi excise policy case, will begin the march from DDA Flats in Kalkaji, under the Greater Kailash assembly constituency, at 5pm. Former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on August 12.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The foot march is part of a series of outreach programmes planned by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to next year’s Delhi assembly election, which are likely to take place in February 2025.

The foot march was earlier slated to begin on August 14 but was postponed due to security issues in the run-up to Independence Day.

"When permission was sought from the police department, the police department suggested because it is the atmosphere of 15th August and given the security and vigilance... it will be better to start it in two to four days from the security point of view. This advice from the police also seemed reasonable to us,” AAP minister and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj had said earlier.

Bharadwaj also said it was probably a "nature's" plan that the padayatra will now begin on August 16, which happens to be Arvind Kejriwal's birthday.

"According to Hindi calendar, his birthday is on Janmashtami but according to English calendar, it falls on August 16. Whatever happens, happens for good. Maybe it was nature's plan that the padyatra begins on Kejriwal's birthday," he added.

Will do padyatras' in every street: Manish Sisodia



Manish Sisodia told news agency ANI that the decision to do a foot march in every assembly constituency was taken up after discussions with party leaders.

He also emphasised that he has no desire for any post and that his role in the party is decided by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"My role in the party is decided after talking to the party leaders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decides it. Right now, after talking to the party leaders, it has been decided that I will go among the people in every street. I will do 'padayatras."

He further said that his aim is to provide facilities to the people of Delhi and for that he will have to contest polls.

"In the last 17 months, my love has grown more for the people of Delhi and the country. I have no desire for any post. I have only one wish that the people of Delhi should get a good education. People should get good hospitals. The public transport system, which has improved, should be improved further. To fulfil these wishes, contesting elections is necessary, so I will contest the elections," Sisodia told the news agency.

Sisodia was released from jail on August 9 after over 17 months of incarceration in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy of 2021-22.