Eye on Delhi polls, Sisodia meets AAP leaders

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, on Sunday held a meeting with senior party leaders and state ministers with an eye on Delhi assembly elections likely to be held early next year, AAP functionaries aware of the matter said. Former Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader Manish Sisodia with party leaders in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The party has said that Sisodia will now hold meetings with AAP MLAs and councillors, following which he will start a public outreach programme.

“It has been decided that on Monday Sisodia will meet all the MLAs of the party where detailed discussions will take place. On the subsequent day, all councillors will meet Manish Sisodia. On August 14, he will start meeting people all across Delhi through padyatras. He will directly meet people and talk to them,” AAP Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak said.

Pathak also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to stop projects and work being taken up by the AAP, and is trying to break up the party. “Despite facing so many challenges and adverse conditions, the AAP is still strong,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that at a time when the city is grappling with waterlogging, drowning incidents, and deaths by electrocution, “it is unfortunate” that the AAP is “busy glorifying its leaders involved in jail and bail issues”.