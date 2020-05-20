As Amphan begins landfall, here how to track the super cyclone in 3 simple steps

india

Updated: May 20, 2020 17:39 IST

Super Cyclone Amphan began making landfall near the Sunderbans in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that Amphan’s landfall process will begin in the afternoon hours of Wednesday and is expected to continue till the evening.

With wind speed of 155 to 165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, Amphan will cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district and Hatiya Island in Bangladesh today.

Also read: Amphan expected to cause damage to these districts in Bengal and Odisha

The super cyclone can be tracked live in simple steps. Here’s how to monitor Amphan’s live location:

1. Visit IMD’s mausam.imd.gov.in website.

2. Click on ‘Cyclone’ under ‘Our services’ option on the website.

3. From the new page, click on the fourth option ‘track cyclonic disturbance’ on the menu displayed on the left side to get all the latest update on Amphan.

• Another website developed by the IMD can be visited to track the live location of the super cyclone today. The Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone Over North Indian Ocean has a website that shows all real-time updates of the cyclone.

Visit rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in and the live updates related to the cyclone will be displayed on the homepage. The website is easy to browse.

• Besides this, cyclone Amphan’s movement can also be tracked with the help of the government-owned Umang app. The mobile application is available for iOS and Android.

Cyclone Amphan is expected to cause considerable damage to districts in Odisha and West Bengal upon landfall.

In West Bengal, East Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli and Kolkata are expected to witness some damage due to cyclone Amphan. Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jhajpur, Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara are the districts that are expected to bear the brunt of cyclon Amphan.

After landfall

It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards across Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh after making landfall today evening.

“Amphan is likely to maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm till the morning of May 21,” the weather department said in its bulletin. Thereafter, Amphan will weaken into a Deep Depression over Bangladesh, the IMD stated.