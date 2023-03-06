As BJP supports Sangma, Congress shares Modi's speech: ‘In a fit of amnesia…’

Congress on Monday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for extending its support to Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) despite running a campaign against the Meghalaya chief minister on the issue of corruption. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah attacking Conrad Sangma for running the "most corrupt" state government in the country.

PM Modi was addressing a rally in Tura, Meghalaya.(Twitter)

In the video, Prime Minister Modi can be heard saying, “When I listen to people, I feel very sad. People say that no money was spent, neither roads were built, nor schools, colleges, nor hospitals were built. Then where did that money go?”

The BJP was a partner in the state government but broke ties ahead of the polls, hoping to boost its strength from two in the assembly to emerge as a more powerful player. While the saffron party contested on all 59 seats that went to polls for the first time – polling on one seat was deferred due to a candidate's death – it could not improve on its tally of two seats.

The National People's Party in Meghalaya emerged as the single-largest party in the state, clinching 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies. Sangma's party has been able to secure the support of BJP and several regional parties, taking the coalition tally to 45.

“A few days back Conrad Sangma's Govt in Meghalaya was the MOST corrupt in the country according to both PM & HM. Now of course, BJP in a fit of amnesia I suppose, is joining hands with him. Meghalaya deserves better,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

In another tweet, the Congress leader said “BJP Washing Machine is now running full speed.”

On Friday, Sangma met Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form the government in the northeastern state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated NPP chief on his party's impressive show, and said he looked forward to working together with him for the state's progress.

Modi tweeted, "I would like to congratulate Shri @SangmaConrad for his Party's commendable performance in the Meghalaya Assembly Polls. My friend, late Shri PA Sangma Ji would have been very proud. Looking forward to continuing working together for Meghalaya's progress."

