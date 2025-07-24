As cases rise, Meghalaya says it may mandate HIV/AIDS testing before marriage

SHILLONG: Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday said the state could make pre-marital testing for HIV mandatory across the state as one of the steps to curb the rising incidence of HIV/AIDS. Ampareen Lyngdoh said HIV/AIDS cases in East Khasi Hills alone have doubled to 3,432, but only 1,581 patients were under treatment (X/ampareenlyngdoh)

“We are mentally prepared to take strong actions,” Lyngdoh said after a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong and eight legislators from the East Khasi Hills to discuss the rising cases of HIV in their constituencies.

“The numbers are scary. And it’s time Meghalaya takes the monster by its neck,” Lyngdoh declared.

Lyngdoh said HIV/AIDS cases in East Khasi Hills alone have doubled to 3,432, but only 1,581 patients were under treatment. She added that 681 patients hadn’t turned up for follow-ups, raising red flags over the state’s ability to retain patients within the treatment net.

“Today, we discussed only East Khasi Hills. But the most alarming numbers are actually from West and East Jaiñtia Hills. The virus is no longer a threat—it’s a full-blown crisis,” she warned.

The minister said the government would refrain from disclosing location-specific data to prevent stigma but confirmed that Meghalaya’s HIV/AIDS burden has reached critical levels.

In this context, she said the government was seriously considering making HIV testing compulsory before marriage.

“If Goa can do it, why can’t Meghalaya?” Lyngdoh asked, adding that the state may introduce laws for the community’s well-being.

Lyngdoh said they would now sit with legal experts and the department to see how legislation of this nature can be framed. We’re no longer in denial,” the minister said.

To be sure, Goa - like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh – has debated the idea of mandating pre-marital testing for nearly two decades but has not enacted a law. For one, it has been argued that mandating testing before marriage would have limited utility if people were having pre-marital sex.

UNAIDS and WHO also strongly oppose mandatory or compulsory HIV testing and advocate for voluntary, confidential testing with informed consent.

Lyngdoh said the challenge also lies in ramping up testing and ensuring access to Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).

Citing government data, Lyngdoh revealed that 159 patients have died after dropping out of ART treatment, which she called an “unacceptable” figure. “HIV/AIDS is not a death sentence. It is manageable like cancer or TB—there’s a clear treatment protocol. We just need people to come forward,” she said.

However, a large number of people remain reluctant to get tested, which hinders surveillance and treatment efforts. “There are likely many more in our communities who remain undiagnosed. That’s the scariest part,” she cautioned.

The minister said unlike other states, Meghalaya hadn’t been able to identify the population of injecting drug users. “That tells us our testing and tracking systems need urgent overhaul,” Lyngdoh said. The government plans to hold region-wise consultations across Garo Hills and Jaiñtia Hills, involving senior doctors and bureaucrats, before finalising a new policy.

The policy blueprint, once prepared, will be brought before the cabinet.