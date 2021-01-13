As cold wave wreaks havoc, here are 10 coldest places in India

The cold conditions continued to prevail in India as the mercury hit below normal tempreture is many partys of the country. In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded its lowest temperature in eight years. In Delhi, the minimum temperature fell at 3.2 degrees Celsius as dense fog gripped the national capital. In Rajasthan's Ganganagar, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that minimum temperature is very likely to remain below normal over most parts of Northwest India during next 3-4 days due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds.

Here are the 10 coldest places in India right now:

Keylong

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continues to be the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh as people reeled under sub-zero temperature. As per regional centre of the IMD, the minimum temperature in Keylong was minus 11.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Srinagar

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded its lowest minimum temperature in eight years on Wednesday. As per the MeT, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 7.8 degrees Celsius. The same minimum temperature was recorded in the city in 2012 on January 14.

Kalpa

A small village which is a popular destination tourist in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, Kalpa recorded minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degrees.

Ganganagar

Intense cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan too, where Ganganagar was recorded as the coldest place at 0.2 degree Celsius.

Narnaul

Narnaul was the coldest place in both Punjab and Haryana as the lowest temperature was recorded as low as 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Hisar

Hisar was the another place where the mercury settled below the 2 degrees Celsius-mark. It registered a minimum temperature of 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Churk

A small town in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, Churk witnessed biting cold as the mercury fell below normal temperature. On Wednesday, it recorded the lowest temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Dense to very dense fog was also witnessed halting traffic movements.

Bhiwani

Bhiwani in Haryana reeled under cold conditions at 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Shimla

The capital of Himachal Pradesh and another very popular tourist destination, Shimla recorded the minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius.



