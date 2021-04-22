As 'free Fabiflu' promise draws flak, Gautam Gambhir attacks back

Delhi's BJP MP Gautam Gambhir attacked his detractors on social media and said distributing a few hundred Fabiflu strips for free does not amount to hoarding. Without naming the AAP, the cricketer-turned-politician said this should not come across hoarding at a time while Remdesivir has been allowed to be black marketed and hospital beds in Delhi have been sold for ₹5 to 10 lakh.

On Wednesday, Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and said people of East Delhi can get 'Fabiflu' free from his office, situated at Jagriti Enclave. He asked people to carry their Aadhaar card and prescription where they have been suggested this anti-viral drug.

Those who allowed Remdesivir to be black marketed at more than 30 thousand a vial & hospital beds to be sold for 5-10 Lakh in Delhi are concerned that a few hundred Fabiflu strips are being given for FREE to the poor. That’s their understanding of “Hoarding” #HumanLivesMatter — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 21, 2021





The tweet drew flak as people on Twitter pointed out that Gautam Gambhir hoarded the drug amid an acute shortage of it in the Capital and instead of distributing it free from his office, he should give it to some hospitals.

This is the reason why Remdisivir, fabiflu & other critical medicines are out of market. BJP leaders are hoarding these medicines. We have seen this in Gujarat also. Such leaders must be booked. https://t.co/aNnCmz7PqH — Rajesh Sharma ।ৰাজেশ শৰ্মা ।રાજેશ શર્મા 🇮🇳 (@beingAAPian) April 21, 2021

Is this not criminal? An MP hoarding medicines and giving it as per his wishes. Why should he not give them to the hospital? .@LtGovDelhi .@CMODelhi https://t.co/QzpTeZkr1G — Adv. Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) April 21, 2021





"This is the reason why Remdisivir, Fabiflu and other critical medicines are out of the market. BJP leaders are hoarding these medicines. We have seen this in Gujarat also. Such leaders must be booked," AAP leader Rajesh Sharma tweeted.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti asked whether this act of hoarding the medicine and giving it "as per his wishes" was not criminal. "Why should he not give them to the hospital?" he said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera raised the question of whether this is legal and how his MP office could procure so much of 'Fabiflu' at a time when hospitals are under a shortage.

In the face of the attack, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda supported Gautam Gambhir and said those who are attacking him for arranging free medicines "betray the nervousness of the parties with whom they are associated."